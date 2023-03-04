Yung Miami Teams Up With Cota Skin To Bring Affordable Skincare To The Black Community

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Yung Miami of the City Girls is teaming up with Black woman owned Cota Skin to bring affordable skincare to the Black community.

Cota Skin is owned by entrepreneur and beauty mogul Briti Ricard and provides affordable skincare products including moisturizers and hyaluronic face masks for Black women. But that’s not all Cota Skin is known for. The brand is also keen on giving back to its community and supporting mental health initiatives.

Cota Skin owner sat down with rolling out last month to share her excitement about partnering with the City Girls, telling the magazine, “We’re immensely excited to join forces with City Girls, two amazing artists whose passion for championing small black-owned businesses is an inspiration.”

The rap duo also shared a post on Instagram last month to announce the partnership, saying “At Cota Skin, our mission has been clear from the start: we want to produce skincare solutions tailored specifically towards hyperpigmentation issues affecting women of color. And by partnering up with this wonderful group, more people than ever can now benefit from our products and make sure their complexion shines brighter every day.”

Check it out below.

And just last week, Yung Miami was spotted on Instagram promoting the brand once again in a short video. “What caught my eye about Cota Skincare is that it was owned by a Black woman. I know us as Black people, it’s hard to get products that work on our skin. So when I saw that the products was owned by a Black woman I said let me try it out,” she explained in the post.

Check it out below.

Beauties, will you check out Cota Skincare?

