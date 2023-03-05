Nicki Minaj announced the launch of her new record label and revealed it’s first wave of signees.
During the recent return of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s AMP platform, Nicki Minaj announced the launch of her new record label. On Friday, March 3 Nicki informed fans of the new venture, and disclosed some of the artist that have already signed on the dotted line.
“I’m not gonna announce the name, but I have a record label now,” said the rapper around the 1:19 mark on the video below. She added, “And because I believe so strongly in loyalty and because I spent my whole life giving to others that turned around and s**t on me, Paddy Dukes is the first A&R on my label. I’m not going to tell you guys the name of the label yet, right. But I’ll tell you guys that on the next show. We’ll do a next show pretty soon.”
Minaj announced Nana Fofie, Tate Kobang, Rico Danna, and London Hill as the first signees on the new label.
Nicki Minaj Announces New Record Label & Reveals Artist Roster was originally published on hiphopnc.com
