[PICS] Drake Takes Juneteenth Trip To Houston, Visits Bun B’s Trill Burgers Restaurant

The Juneteenth Weekend in H-Town brought several special guests, events and celebrations to the city. One of which took place Monday evening, at the city’s newest and most popular eateries.
Drake visited Bun B‘s Trill Burgers last night in Houston at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. The rapper arrived around 6:30 p.m. and was greeted by Bun B at the door.
The restaurant was full of customers. Drake sat at a table along the wall with Bun B and enjoyed his first taste of Trill Burgers. In a video posted to his Instagram story, he said of Bun B, “I don’t like to use the term OG. This is my mentor; one of my mentors. One of my favorite people.”
“This is Houston… the home of Southern hospitality,” Bun B replies. “We’re just happy to have you in the building.”
Drake closed the video by saying, “The best burger I’ve ever had. For real.”
J Prince was also in the building and exchanged pleasantries with Drake upon arrival.
