Lemonade Stand Live at Essence Fest: Affion Crockett talks Pandemic success, Social comedians + More!

Comedian Affion Crockett came to the Lemonade Stand live at Essence Festival to talk about being the official host of Day 2’s night concerts. The Wild N Out alum talked about his viral success during the pandemic and how that landed him at Essence Festival. Affion also spilled on his opinion of internet and social media comedians and whether he’s a fan or not. His answer might just surprise you, watch the full interview for the Lemonade. Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!