Lemonade Stand Live at Essence Fest: Affion Crockett talks Pandemic success, Social comedians + More!

Comedian Affion Crockett came to the Lemonade Stand live at Essence Festival to talk about being the official host of Day 2’s night concerts. The Wild N Out alum talked about his viral success during the pandemic and how that landed him at Essence Festival. Affion also spilled on his opinion of internet and social media comedians and whether he’s a fan or not. His answer might just surprise you, watch the full interview for the Lemonade. Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!
-
Ohio Woman Shoots Gun To Scare Deer, Gets Charged With 2 Felonies
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Ohio Giant Eagle Closed After Apparent Murder-Suicide
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Keke Palmer Speaks Out After Boyfriend Shamed Her Usher Outfit
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!