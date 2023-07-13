Lemonade Stand Live at Essence Fest: The Chi Cast Talks New Season and What People Can expect!

A whole cast of fine men and a beautiful queen came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry! The cast of the hit show “The Chi” came joined me live from Essence Festival. Luke James, Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, and Curtiss Cook spilled on the upcoming season of “The chi” dropping in August. Watch as they show Lena Waithe love and give her flowers! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!
-
Ohio Woman Shoots Gun To Scare Deer, Gets Charged With 2 Felonies
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Ohio Giant Eagle Closed After Apparent Murder-Suicide
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Keke Palmer Speaks Out After Boyfriend Shamed Her Usher Outfit
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!