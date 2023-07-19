Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

There is a hint of a new perfume in the air. This time it is from Queen Beyoncé.

Amid the North American leg of the Renaissance World Tour, the star announced her new perfume with a pre-order site and a few details. The new scent untitled “eau de parfum” will cost the Beyhive about $160.

Beyoncé’s newest venture into the fragrance world marks the songstress’ first perfume in nearly a decade. In 2010 the multi-hyphenate star first released Heat, followed by Pulse in 2011 and Rise in 2014.

Heat – offered in various lines – is thought to be the most successful. The scent was named “the best-selling celebrity fragrance of all time” in 2013.

Beyoncé’s new perfume is anticipated to be just as popular. Only available in the U.S. and Canada, the fragrance boasts notes of golden honey and clementine at the top, rose absolute and jasmine sambac in its heart, and Namibian myrrh and golden amber at its base. Described to be “encased in art,” the fragrance has been crafted and designed by Blue Ivy’s mother herself.

Shipping starts in November 2023 and will include a special gift. Head to the pre-order site for more details on the fragrance.

Let us know. Are you trying Beyoncé’s new perfume?

Beyoncé Dropped A New Perfume. Now We All Want It. was originally published on hellobeautiful.com