Free Fan Drive in Columbus with LifeCare Alliance!

August 23, 2023

It’s been HOT HOT HOT in Columbus this summer and the temperatures are predicted to stay pretty high this week. If you’re looking for some relief, LifeCare Alliance is trying to help you out. Their bringing back their “Beat The Heat” fan drive today Wednesday, August 23rd. In 2023 alone LifeCare Alliance has given away more than 1,500 fans. If you’d like to donate, you can buy a fan and drop it off at a local fire department.

To get a fan today head to 670 Harmon Ave, Columbus, Ohio from 2:00-3:00 PM. All you need is a photo ID and you will receive a fan. If you’re grabbing a fan for someone else you must present their photo ID to pick up theirs. Today’s fan drive will not be the last, they will hold other giveaways. If you want more details on LifeCare Alliance future events you can call 614-437-2870.

