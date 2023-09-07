Columbus Urban League Young Professionals to Host Meet & Greet

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

September 07th, 2023 the Columbus Urban League Young Professionals (aka CULYP) will host their monthly meet & greet at Waves Bar and Kitchen. As their constant goal is to be the base of support for young professionals in Columbus, through their (5) core values which are:

● Education and Youth Empowerment

● Economic Empowerment

● Health and Quality of Life Empowerment

● Civic Engagement and Leadership Empowerment

● Civil Rights and Racial Justice Empowerment

They’re dedicated to also providing social events to help bring fun to young professionals in the city as well. These meet & greets offer a fun way to help connect individuals through networking, games, and more. To help create fellowship amongst young professionals in the city of Columbus. This month they decided to host it at Waves Bar & Kitchen which is located at 828 E. Long St. in King-Lincoln Bronzeville. Whose menu is all about bringing the beach to Columbus, offering beach-themed food, colorful drinks, and an amazing ambiance. As the only of its kind in Columbus, they’re riding their own wave, but it’s a

perfect place to catch a vibe. If you’re a young professional between the ages of 21-40 years old, be sure to pull

up to the meet & greet social event tonight from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. You don’t want to miss it!

By: Zara Love