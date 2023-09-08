Preserving History, Embracing Community: The Black Columbus Family Reunion

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

This weekend, in hopes of reviving a Columbus tradition-the first ever “Black Columbus Family Reunion” is heading to Franklin Park. Founded by Lawrence Auls in the late 80’s, the “Comin’ Home” festival was the inspiration behind this weekend’s black family reunion two-day event. With the hopes of bringing back joy, unity, and culture to Columbus. After experiencing the inaugural Juneteenth parade and feeling inspired, the organizer of this event DaVante Goins and others worked together to bring this amazing festival to the city.

This Saturday and Sunday September 9th-10th, don’t miss out on the opportunity to attend a fun-filled weekend for everyone. There will be over 50 vendors, food trucks, health screenings, a “Kid-preneur” pavilion and so much more! By reclaiming Franklin

park as a gathering place, the Black Family Reunion will be the perfect time to come together in the spirit of family, love, and support. We hope to see everyone there to reconnect, and have fun in hopes of building a more united community.