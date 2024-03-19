Listen Live
Entertainment

The TikTok Ban Is Spreading Across the World | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
TikTok and United States flag

Source: UCG / Getty

 

If you think American teens are bugging out over the proposed TikTok ban that’s currently seeking Senate approval after being passed by U.S. lawmakers, just wait until the rest of the world gets in tune!

…and yes, it appears the whole globe might be ready to rid themselves of the viral video platform. Next up: The United Kingdom:

 

RELATED: Amanda On Not Being Invited to Black Spaces | The Amanda Seales Show

We thought it would make for some interesting conversation here on The Amanda Seales Show, particularly being that invested interest by any government entity in how civilians use publicly free platforms (read: censorship!) will always affect us on a deeper level.

Get in on the convo below right here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

The post The TikTok Ban Is Spreading Across the World | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

The TikTok Ban Is Spreading Across the World | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Entertainment

The TikTok Ban Is Spreading Across the World | The Amanda Seales Show

Music Curator Challenge March
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See 21 Savage!

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

St. Patrick's Day Beer Garden
Lifestyle

Where To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Weekend in Columbus

Penn State v Ohio State
Ohio

Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano

Leah's Lemonade X Bambi
Leah's Lemonade

Bambi Talks New Book ‘Mommy, I Want to Go Home,’ Talks Ex Scrappy, Erica Mena Exit, Hate, & More!

C.J. Stroud at NFL Combine
Celebrity News

Former Buckeye CJ Stroud Makes ‘Platinum’ Donation To OSU

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close