Listen Live
Entertainment

Supreme Splainin’: Mothers Twerking In Front of Their Sons | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Twerk poster design. Cartoon style girl. Poster for booty dance course or battle. Vector illustration.

Source: GerasimovSergey / Getty

 

Outside of being quite the amazing co-host here on The Amanda Seales Show, DJ Supreme is a man of many talents, ideologies and viewpoints when it comes to everyday occasions.

Take a look below at just one of the gems that he dropped recently over on Instagram:

 

 

RELATED: Am I Trippin’? Dating, Lies And Regret | The Amanda Seales Show

That’s why we felt it made perfect sense to launch a whole new show segment specifically with him in mind: “Supreme Splainin’”! Our guy will be scouring social media, as per usual, and reporting back here with some of his wildest finds. Then, Supreme will do his best to break it all down for the rest of us that might need a better understanding. You’re welcome in advance!

First up: mom’s twerking in front of their sons. We had some fun with this topic!

Watch the inaugural segment of “Supreme Splainin’” right here on The Amanda Seales Show. Oh, and if you are a mom who likes to twerk, Supreme’s got a few alternate dance move ideas you can do around the kiddos:

 

 

The post Supreme Splainin’: Mothers Twerking In Front of Their Sons | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Supreme Splainin’: Mothers Twerking In Front of Their Sons | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Entertainment

Supreme Splainin’: Mothers Twerking In Front of Their Sons | The Amanda Seales Show

Music Curator Challenge March
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See 21 Savage!

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

St. Patrick's Day Beer Garden
Lifestyle

Where To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Weekend in Columbus

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

Penn State v Ohio State
Ohio

Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano

Leah's Lemonade X Bambi
Leah's Lemonade

Bambi Talks New Book ‘Mommy, I Want to Go Home,’ Talks Ex Scrappy, Erica Mena Exit, Hate, & More!

C.J. Stroud at NFL Combine
Celebrity News

Former Buckeye CJ Stroud Makes ‘Platinum’ Donation To OSU

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close