Listen Live
Entertainment

Phaedra Parks Speaks On Life Following Her Divorce: ‘I’m Really That Girl’

"I'm really that girl," the reality star explained.

Published on April 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
"Covenant" Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Phaedra Parks is moving onward and upward following her divorce from her ex husband, Apollo Nida over and done with. The reality star recently chatted with People about how she feels now that her divorce is final and how she’s been glowing since her days as a housewife on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I think you can be aged by your surroundings,” Phaedra explained, sharing how now that she’s moved on from her marriage and her time on RHOA, she can now “focus on myself and not all the bulls—.”

She explained that although her marriage to Nida didn’t work out, they are on good terms. She even revealed that she’s jumping back into the dating pond making it clear that she’s “single and satisfied.” Phaedra continued, “I’m not one of those women that thinks that their life depends on a man.”

“I’m really that girl,” the Married to Medicine star explained. “So I’m like the whole red velvet cake. A man can be icing, but red velvet is good by yourself.”

The 50-year-old joined the Married to Medicine franchise in Season 10 of the show last fall and immediately stole the spotlight with her quick wit, humorous one-liners and fashionable looks. Phaedra was also rumored to be dating a mystery man in medicine during her time on the show, which she lovingly referred to as Dr. O.

“I may not be married to medicine,” the Atlanta starlet says in the Bravo trailer for the series. “But I am dating a doctor. Dr. O, that is my boyfriend. He is a pediatric cardiologist. So not only does he love children, but he also is healing my heart.”

It looks like things are looking up for Ms. Parks! Whether it’s on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Married to Medicine or anything in between, Phaedra Parks has proven that she really is that girl.

RELATED

Phaedra Parks Is Stunning In An All-Black Versace Gown

5 Times Phaedra Slayed Her Platinum Blonde Tresses

Phaedra Parks Speaks On Life Following Her Divorce: ‘I’m Really That Girl’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

News

Diddy’s Alleged “Drug Mule” Pleads Not Guilty To Possession

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' - Inside
Celebrity Gossip

Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!

News

74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery

Premiere of 'Collateral' in New York city.
Entertainment

Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″

Amanda Seales Challenge
Amanda Seales Show

Listen In For The Amanda Seales Backspin Challenge

Easter Classic Ohio powered by Unextinct 2024 20 items
Entertainment

10th Annual Easter Classic Ohio! [PHOTOS]

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close