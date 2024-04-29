Diddy Files Motion To Dismiss Parts Of Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lawyers for Diddy rebuked a woman’s lawsuit that accused him of sexual assault and filed a motion to dismiss elements of it.

Last Friday (April 26), the legal team for Diddy filed a motion in a New York court to dismiss parts of a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him, stating that the allegations “were brought under statutes that did not exist at the time the alleged misconduct occurred.” The legal documents explicitly point to the charges of revenge porn and human trafficking that should be dismissed outright by the court as they were not in existence at the time of the allegation. The New York State Revenge Porn Law was codified in 2019, and the New York Services for Victims of Human Trafficking Law, which went into effect in 2007, were among those cited by the attorneys.

Continuing on that front, the attorneys also state that the lawsuit’s claims against Bad Boy Entertainment and Combs Enterprises, who are named as company defendants in the suit, “fail as a matter of law” because neither entity was “in existence at the time of the alleged conduct.” The filing also claims that the lawsuit’s allegations were “false, offensive, and salacious.” The lawsuit was filed against Diddy, aka Sean Combs, last November with the Manhattan Supreme Court. It occurred a day before the expiration of the New York State Survivors Act, within the same time frame that Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura also filed her lawsuit against the mogul alleging sexual abuse. That suit was settled the following day.

The victim, Joi Dickerson-Neal, first alleged that the Bad Boy Records founder sexually assaulted her when she was a student at Syracuse University in 1991. Dickerson-Neal claims that he “intentionally drugged” her after dinner at a restaurant in Harlem then drove her to a recording studio where she stated she was “in a physical state where she could not independently stand or walk.” Diddy then took her to his place, where she says she was sexually assaulted. The lawsuit then says that he filmed the incident, and a male friend of hers “viewed the ‘sex tape’ along with other men.” Her lawyer, Jonathan Goldhirsch, said at the time of the filing that it did “severe harm to Ms. Dickerson-Neal’s reputation, career prospects, and emotional well-being,”

