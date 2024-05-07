Introducing… The HB Style Squad Dishes On Their Met Gala Looks

Florals for Spring, groundbreaking. At least, that’s what we thought we would get at the 2024 Met Gala green carpet. From blacks and nudes to headwraps that commanded attention from onlookers, we saw a lot of trends on fashion’s biggest night we didn’t expect.

HB Style Squad: The Best And Worst Met Gala 2024 Looks

The 2024 Met Gala is the topic on everyone’s lips and we couldn’t be more delighted to indulge in the glamour of the evening with witty commentary on our newly launched HB Style Squad. Shamika Sanders, Charlene Masona, Darryl Glover and Marsha B. break down the 2024 Met Gala theme, who was on trend, and the folks who should’ve reconsidered while also getting into the details of their looks.

Char Masona – Social Media Manager

Char Masona was ready to bloom in this gorgeous Betsy & Adam floral halter gown from Nordstrom ($269) that screams springtime. “I’m giving garden. I’m giving the whole garden. As you can see I have my pink flowers here and my whole dress is florals. I wanted to bloom tonight.”

Shamika Sanders – Editorial Director of Style & Beauty

Choosing a reference helped Shamika narrow down a dress that played into the “garden in time” theme. For the Editorial Director, that came through via a badass and beloved character – Poison Ivy. This gown from New York Dress (235) features sequin embellishments around a corset bodice and a high split for drama. This look was a double entendre for the Garden of Eden, paired with silver Sam Edelman shoes and snake earrings. “I’m giving Poison Ivy realness. I took the theme to heart.”

Marsha B. – Sr. Editor Style & Beauty

HB’s Sr. Editor Marsha Badger looked like a delicate flower in a beautiful pearl beaded strapless by Miss Circle and shoes from Revolve. Marsha’s look, the Lainey Purple Satin Sequin Pearls Beaded Maxi Dress ($289) captured the essence of spring through its charming hue and fit.

“I went for something soft and whimsical. In the garden, I was thinking lilac…Spring.”

Darryl Glover – Celebrity Stylist & Costume Designer

Celebrity stylist and costume designer Darryl Glover wore bright colors and light fabrics to show off his interpretation of the “garden in time” theme. Darryl’s iconic blue Prada America’s Cup Soft rubber and bike fabric sneakers elevate his look to the next level ($795). “I’m wearing Botter – I love what they’re doing. When I think of in the garden, it makes me happy. I think of color, floral, I think of texture – so that’s what I bought.”

About HB’s Style Squad

At HelloBeautiful, we consider fashion a spectator sport and we live to flex our commentary skills while discussing the most illustrious red-carpet fashions. The lights, the lewks, the a-list attendees, oh the glory! We’re turning our passion about fashion and style into a series; for us, by us. Introducing, HB’s Style Squad — our (read: Black) version of Fashion Police, sans the insults. In the words of Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, we’re keeping it as reasonably shady.

Hosted by HB’s editorial director of style and beauty, Shamika Sanders, HB’s Style Squad will feature a rotating gang of industry insiders ranging from editors to celebrity stylists, hairstylists, nail techs, jewelers, and more; each offering their unique opinions on the fashion landscape.

Watch HB’s Style Squad, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, And More Attend Usher’s Secret Garden Met Gala After Party

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2024 Met Gala

Introducing… The HB Style Squad Dishes On Their Met Gala Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com