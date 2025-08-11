Swiping Labubu: $7K in Dolls Stolen From California Toy Store
A smash-and-grab at a toy store east of Los Angeles left its shelves dry this week with the thieves taking off with thousands of dollars in rare collectibles.
The LA County Sheriff’s Department says the burglary happened early Wednesday morning at a shop in La Puente, about 18 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Surveillance video shows a group of people in hoodies and masks breaking in, rummaging through merchandise, and carrying boxes out. Investigators say the suspects used a stolen Toyota Tacoma to haul away the dolls before ditching the truck nearby.
The haul is valued at about $7,000 and consisted entirely of Labubu dolls: the quirky, sharp-toothed characters created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung. Over the past decade, the figures have gained a cult following among collectors and fashionistas worldwide.
Toy vendor One Stop Shop lost its entire Labubu inventory in the heist. The shop posted on Instagram that the suspects also trashed parts of the store. “We are still in shock,” the business wrote, asking the public for help identifying the burglars.
The Sheriff’s Department says the case remains under investigation.
