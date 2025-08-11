Listen Live
Entertainment

Swiping Labubu: $7K in Dolls Stolen From California Toy Store

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Street Style At Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26 - Day 4
Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

A smash-and-grab at a toy store east of Los Angeles left its shelves dry this week with the thieves taking off with thousands of dollars in rare collectibles.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department says the burglary happened early Wednesday morning at a shop in La Puente, about 18 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Surveillance video shows a group of people in hoodies and masks breaking in, rummaging through merchandise, and carrying boxes out. Investigators say the suspects used a stolen Toyota Tacoma to haul away the dolls before ditching the truck nearby.

RELATED: 5 Ways To Accessorize Your Handbags – That Aren’t Labubus

The haul is valued at about $7,000 and consisted entirely of Labubu dolls: the quirky, sharp-toothed characters created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung. Over the past decade, the figures have gained a cult following among collectors and fashionistas worldwide.

Toy vendor One Stop Shop lost its entire Labubu inventory in the heist. The shop posted on Instagram that the suspects also trashed parts of the store. “We are still in shock,” the business wrote, asking the public for help identifying the burglars.

The Sheriff’s Department says the case remains under investigation.


More from Power 107.5
Trending
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty

News

Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

LL Cool J
Entertainment

LL Cool J To Host 2025 MTV VMA’s

First day of school chalkboard sign
Entertainment

Columbus City Schools needs to cut $50 Million from Budget

News

Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe

News

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close