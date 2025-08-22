"Luckiest Girl in the World!" Drew Barrymore Shares TB With SZA
“I’m The Luckiest Girl in the World” Drew Barrymore Shares TB With SZA
The connection between SZA and Drew Barrymore hasn’t faded one bit. On Thursday, the actress posted a throwback photo of herself and the singer-songwriter on the set of the “Drew Barrymore” video back in 2017: the song SZA famously named after her.
“Throwback to this ‘pinch me’ moment,” Barrymore wrote. “I still can’t believe you wrote such a beautiful song and named it my name! I’m the luckiest girl in the world! You’re the greatest.”
The post comes more than eight years after SZA first dropped “Drew Barrymore” as the lead single to her debut album Ctrl. The song was a turning point for SZA’s career and became a signature record amongst her fans, even though never cracked the charts.
RELATED: SZA Responds To Nicki Minaj, Says She Reached Out Twice For Features
Earlier this year in January, SZA explained to Barrymore why she titled the song after her during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.
“One of the few lovely white women that I looked up to so much on television was you, because you were so yourself,” SZA said. “You were quirky. Your smile wasn’t perfect … I love the way you talk and the you-ness of you. It gave me permission to be myself.”
They also reminisced on the video shoot. Barrymore only cameos for a split second, but her presence obviously left a mark.
“I was just so excited to show up for you,” Barrymore said.
- Trending on the Timeline: NBA YoungBoy Gives Back: $50,000 Donation Kicks Off Dallas Tour
- Why We’re Still Obsessed With Mya’s Timeless Beauty At The 2025 Caribbean Music Awards
- Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut, & Celebrity Guest List
- When Queens Collide: Naomi Osaka & Coco Gauff Make Tennis History At The US Open
- Offset Speaks His Truth: The Album That Redefines Him
- J.I.D. Gets Real: Grammy Nom Drops Fire Album “God Does Like Ugly”
- Ciara on Gratitude, Growth, and Her New Album CiCi
- R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind
- Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience, Likens It To “Bricks”
- Designer Retailer SSENSE Files For Bankruptcy Protection
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
CareSource Adopt A Classroom
-
Download Our New Power 107.5 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb
-
Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence
-
Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy
-
GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
-
Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe