"Luckiest Girl in the World!" Drew Barrymore Shares TB With SZA

“I’m The Luckiest Girl in the World” Drew Barrymore Shares TB With SZA

Published on August 22, 2025

The connection between SZA and Drew Barrymore hasn’t faded one bit. On Thursday, the actress posted a throwback photo of herself and the singer-songwriter on the set of the “Drew Barrymore” video back in 2017: the song SZA famously named after her.

“Throwback to this ‘pinch me’ moment,” Barrymore wrote. “I still can’t believe you wrote such a beautiful song and named it my name! I’m the luckiest girl in the world! You’re the greatest.”

The post comes more than eight years after SZA first dropped “Drew Barrymore” as the lead single to her debut album Ctrl. The song was a turning point for SZA’s career and became a signature record amongst her fans, even though never cracked the charts.

RELATED: SZA Responds To Nicki Minaj, Says She Reached Out Twice For Features

Earlier this year in January, SZA explained to Barrymore why she titled the song after her during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“One of the few lovely white women that I looked up to so much on television was you, because you were so yourself,” SZA said. “You were quirky. Your smile wasn’t perfect … I love the way you talk and the you-ness of you. It gave me permission to be myself.”

They also reminisced on the video shoot. Barrymore only cameos for a split second, but her presence obviously left a mark.

“I was just so excited to show up for you,” Barrymore said.


