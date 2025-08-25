Listen Live
News

Former Whitehall Car Dealer Pleads Guilty to Rolling Back Odometers

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Vintage retro car dashboard with analog speedometer, tachometer and odometer, handmade for restoration
Source: Aleksandr Kondratov / Getty

A former Whitehall car dealer has admitted to altering odometers on hundreds of vehicles.

Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old Simon C. Nwaru Jr., the owner of S. Automotive, pleaded guilty in federal court on August 22nd. Investigators found that between January 2021 and January 2023, Nwaru rolled back the mileage on at least 300 cars to make them appear less used.

In total, more than 31 million miles were erased across those vehicles.

MORE: Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

Court documents also show this wasn’t a new trick. Since 2014, about 60 percent of the cars sold at his dealership had tampered or replaced odometers. Nwaru is also accused of listing false sales prices on state documents, which led to lost tax revenue.

Odometer fraud is a federal crime that carries up to three years in prison. Nwaru’s sentencing date has not yet been set.


Former Whitehall Car Dealer Pleads Guilty to Rolling Back Odometers  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty

News

Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

LL Cool J
Entertainment

LL Cool J To Host 2025 MTV VMA’s

First day of school chalkboard sign
Entertainment

Columbus City Schools needs to cut $50 Million from Budget

News

Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe

News

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close