Former Whitehall Car Dealer Pleads Guilty to Rolling Back Odometers
A former Whitehall car dealer has admitted to altering odometers on hundreds of vehicles.
Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old Simon C. Nwaru Jr., the owner of S. Automotive, pleaded guilty in federal court on August 22nd. Investigators found that between January 2021 and January 2023, Nwaru rolled back the mileage on at least 300 cars to make them appear less used.
In total, more than 31 million miles were erased across those vehicles.
MORE: Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor
Court documents also show this wasn’t a new trick. Since 2014, about 60 percent of the cars sold at his dealership had tampered or replaced odometers. Nwaru is also accused of listing false sales prices on state documents, which led to lost tax revenue.
Odometer fraud is a federal crime that carries up to three years in prison. Nwaru’s sentencing date has not yet been set.
- Why We’re Still Obsessed With Mya’s Timeless Beauty At The 2025 Caribbean Music Awards
- Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut, & Celebrity Guest List
- When Queens Collide: Naomi Osaka & Coco Gauff Make Tennis History At The US Open
- Offset Speaks His Truth: The Album That Redefines Him
- J.I.D. Gets Real: Grammy Nom Drops Fire Album “God Does Like Ugly”
- Ciara on Gratitude, Growth, and Her New Album CiCi
- R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind
- Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience, Likens It To “Bricks”
- Designer Retailer SSENSE Files For Bankruptcy Protection
- The Grand Dame Returns: RHOP’s Karen Huger Reportedly Set For Early Release
Former Whitehall Car Dealer Pleads Guilty to Rolling Back Odometers was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
CareSource Adopt A Classroom
-
Download Our New Power 107.5 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb
-
Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence
-
Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy
-
GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
-
Freestyle Friday: INJ "Don't Let The Suit Fool You"