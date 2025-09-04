Drake Speaks On Rumors of His Abs Being Fake
Drake is out here dispelling myths about his body. While on Bobbi Althoff’s Podcast the rapper took a second to speak on the rumors that he went under the knife to get abs.
The speculation started from a selfie Drizzy posted in which fans immediately went to the comment section to roast the rapper. “Ordered abs from temu n forgot to add shoulders n [triceps] lol,” one follower wrote, while another chimed in, “the abs do not match the body.”
“Arm definition surgery is next month?” another on dropped in the comment section. Hear his answer about the rumors below.
