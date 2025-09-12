Listen Live
Heart and Soul: Madison Shines Her Light Through The Night

"The soulful songstress brings her powerful voice and raw emotion to an unforgettable night in the heart of Ohio."

Published on September 12, 2025

Matthew 5:16 “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in Heaven.”

The Standing Tall Concert
One thing that Madison Ryann Ward definitely did last night was shine her light!! She had your emotions on a rollercoaster. One moment you are up and vibing, next teary-eyed and praising the Lord, giving Him thanks for all He has done and continues to do.

The Standing Tall Concert
Flavors of different genres went into your ear through the night. From Pop to R&B, to a bit of jazz, and to gospel. Not only did Madison’s light shine, but her band shone as well, for each person had their own solo moment.

The Standing Tall Concert
One of them was the Bass player, “Zay The Finesse,” as you can hear his heart as he pulls the strings of the bass guitar. Zay also played an unreleased song that he and Madison had been cooking up in the lab, and we look forward to the release of this song, as it makes the tears flow.

The Standing Tall Concert
Overall, this was a fantastic night. Madison had the crowd going, engaged, and matched her energy. A time was definitely had, and if you missed out, don’t worry, check out my highlight story via Instagram @Shonny_Da1.

The Standing Tall Concert
The Standing Tall Concert


