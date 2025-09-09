Listen Live
$1 Million Dollar Lotto ticket sold in Linden

If you've bought a lottery ticket in Linden over the last week, you may want to check it because you could be a millionaire!

Published on September 9, 2025

Powerball Jackpot Reaches A Record $1.9 Billion
Source: Andrew Spear / Getty

A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a store in northeast Columbus this week.

Ohio Lottery officials confirmed a $1 million ticket was sold at Hudson Express Carryout in East Linden.

A total 18 $1 million winners around the country were drawn in Saturday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 11-23-44-61-62 and Powerball 17. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

Powerball players in two states won the jackpot on Saturday. They will split an estimated $1.787 billion. Believe it or not, there have been a total of 42 drawings without anyone winning big since May.

The states of Missouri and Texas are the home of new multimillionaires. They could also choose to a lumpsum of $826.4 million. 

It’s now the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The jackpot is back to $20 million with the next drawing being Monday, Sept. 8.

