$1 Million Dollar Lotto ticket sold in Linden
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a store in northeast Columbus this week.
Ohio Lottery officials confirmed a $1 million ticket was sold at Hudson Express Carryout in East Linden.
A total 18 $1 million winners around the country were drawn in Saturday’s drawing.
The winning numbers were 11-23-44-61-62 and Powerball 17. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.
Powerball players in two states won the jackpot on Saturday. They will split an estimated $1.787 billion. Believe it or not, there have been a total of 42 drawings without anyone winning big since May.
The states of Missouri and Texas are the home of new multimillionaires. They could also choose to a lumpsum of $826.4 million.
It’s now the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
The jackpot is back to $20 million with the next drawing being Monday, Sept. 8.
-
Local Restaurant Owner Facing Major Criminal Charges
-
CareSource Adopt A Classroom
-
Download Our New Power 107.5 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence
-
GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
-
Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!
-
Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb
-
10 Hilarious Black Sitcoms You Forgot Existed