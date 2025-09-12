WORDONTHESTREET: ‘All American’ Star Cast As Lead In New Power Series

#WORDONTHESTREET EXCLUSIVE: For Power fans, according to Deadline, you might not have to wait much longer for the long-awaited prequel, “Power: Origins.” The upcoming series already has the streets talking. It was revealed that Spence Moore II, perhaps best known for his role as Chris Jackson in All American, has been cast as the young James “Ghost” St. Patrick. Omari Hardwick played this character in the original series. Charlie Mann, who is known for his roles in Virdie and The Watchers, will play the role of young Tommy Egan. Joseph Sikora originally played this role in the original series.

This news comes after it was previously confirmed that Power: Raising Kanan star Mekai Curtis would reprise his role as young Kanan Stark. Alright, so there are so many questions, and it’s already got everybody and their mom at the edge of their seat with anticipation. For starters, who’s playing young Tasha and young Angela? What’s the full backstory there?

So many questions for this new series, and it’s sure to deliver a much more in-depth perspective. This perspective will focus on the lives of these iconic characters. It’s going to be so dope seeing their early days and the events that shaped them into the individuals we know. In the meantime, we are eagerly awaiting more information about the series. This includes when the show is actually going to start the creation process.

The question debated on social media the most is whether or not the stars of the new series “look like” the grown-up versions of the characters they’re playing. People are also curious if they can be convincing enough in the roles.

Let’s hope, because aye, if I were them, I’d be asking Omari and Joseph for all the training and tips possible. It’s not going to be easy to live up to the expectations. Best of luck to both of those dudes; they sure have some huge shoes to fill.