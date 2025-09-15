The Emerge! Fashion Show To Honor Ty Hunter And Brandon Blackwood At NYFW

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Emerge!

Emerge! Fashion Show has been nurturing new voices in fashion design for 14 years at NYFW. This year, we partnered with the brand to amplify those voices in a media partnership that positions Black talent at the forefront of the industry where they belong. Their mission “visibility, access, and support” has become increasingly crucial at a difficult time for small businesses and Black businesses.

This year’s show will honor legendary stylist Ty Hunter and celebrated handbag designer Brandon Blackwood. It will take place at the Leman Ballroom where a red carpet will precede the award presentation, and runway show. Tickets are open to the public, so anyone who wants to come celebrate these phenomenal talents may attend.

Celebrating The Past

Hunter created some of Beyoncé’s most innovative looks. He helped visually mark her transition from emerging pop star to global sensation. But he is just as known for his positive social media posts as his innovative style. He has branched out into tech accessories, clothing partnerships, and even become an author since his talent put him in the spotlight.

Love Power 107.5? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Blackwood broke barriers by demonstrating that Black handbag brands could be just as luxurious as any other. It’s rare to be at a high profile event and not see one stylish attendee clutching one of Blackwood’s creations.

They’re in stylish company. Past honorees for the ceremony have included editorial legends André Leon Talley and Mikki Taylor, models Pat Cleveland, Audrey Smaltz, and Beverly Johnson, image architect Law Roach, stylist Misa Hylton, designers Dapper Dan, Sergio Hudson, Karl Kani, and April Walker, and executive Fern Mallis.

Anointing The Future

RaVal Davis and style authority and television personality Nick Arrington will cohost the event. Danielle James hosted previously. The former HelloBeautiful Fashion Editor felt a deep connection to the show’s aims.

“We are excited to partner with HelloBeautiful as they continue to spotlight and inform on the culture of fashion and beauty. Their commitment to elevating diverse voices aligns perfectly with the mission of the Emerge! Fashion Show—providing a platform for emerging designers and honoring the icons who paved the way,” says Dionne Williams Creator and Founder of Emerge!

“I’m excited about Emerge! this year,” adds Williams. “We are more focused than ever on creative ways to support our designers, and our audience is a huge part of that. They return each season to discover new talent and be part of something that celebrates real creativity and purpose.”

Emerge Class of 2025

The featured designers include a group of emerging and advancing talents determined to preserve a place for themselves. Get to know them below.

Self-taught Brooklyn Designer Letwa Billey, who founded Letwa Fashion Collection, will be showcasing exacting designs. Their crisp lines are inspired by the designer’s former military career.

Dr. Maurice N. Gattis will be showing pieces from his Fort Mose 1738 collection. The line features hand crafted pieces that are made in Ghana. The brand’s ethos is inspired by Fort Mose, a free community in Florida. It served as a home to formerly enslaved people.

Award-winning bespoke clothier Malcolm Staples will be displaying some of the custom-to-order pieces he often places on professional athletes.

Dear Sylf founder Brodie Leftridge will be applying his creativity to upcycling his grandfather’s wardrobe to give new life to quality garments. This approach will bring sustainability to the runway proving it is not devoid of glamour.

Makarassi Couture, a firm dedicated to celebrating the spirit of the Toucouleur People, will present their opulent gowns. 828 Collection, a made-to-order business specializing in formal attire will be showing as well. Its designer, Suzette Opara, seeks to clothe the “strong, stylish, and unstoppable” woman.=

It’s a full circle moment for Suzette Opara of 828 Collection, who made her first appearance in the Emerge! Fashion Show in 2013. Her designs will return to the runway for NYFW 2025.

The Emerge! Fashion Show To Honor Ty Hunter And Brandon Blackwood At NYFW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com