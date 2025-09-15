Listen Live
Cleveland Fire Chief Under Review for Alleged Charlie Kirk Post

Cleveland’s Fire Department reviews its chief’s social media post; others nationwide have lost jobs over remarks after Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Published on September 15, 2025

Mayors office at Cleveland City Hall
Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Cleveland’s Fire Department has opened an internal review into a social media post made by its Fire Chief about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Officials confirmed they are looking into the matter after concerns were raised by members of the community.

The city has not released details on the post or whether disciplinary action will follow.

The situation reflects a broader trend across the country. In the days following Kirk’s killing, several employees in different industries have been suspended or fired for inappropriate comments online. A school worker in Tennessee lost their job after mocking the incident, while first responders in New Orleans face investigations over similar remarks.

Networks and companies have also taken action against staff whose comments were deemed unprofessional or inflammatory.

In Cleveland, the controversy raises questions about accountability for public officials and the role of social media in leadership positions. The review could lead to clearer city guidelines on online conduct, especially during moments of heightened political tension.

