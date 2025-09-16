Listen Live
Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off "It Is What It Is" Pod Mid-Interview

Published on September 16, 2025

Source: Getty Images

Adrien Broner barely made it through fifteen minutes of his It Is What It Is appearance before Cam’ron showed him the door.

The former champ came on the show Tuesday to talk boxing, namely Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez, but instead… He spent most of his time making inappropriate comments toward moderator Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson and football analyst Arabia Tillery.

RELATED: Adrien Broner Named In Big U Complaint, Stole $6.5M From NBA Players Using Rigged Dice

From the jump, Broner told Wilson she looked “good in person” and doubled down with more awkward lines, comparing her to Coco Jones and even asking her weight. Wilson is seen trying to casually and professionally brush it off, but Cam wasn’t having it.

When the boxer kept whispering Wilson’s nickname and wouldn’t let up, Cam stopped the interview right there.

“Alright, hey, we’re gonna have to ask you to go, my n***a,” Cam told Broner before handing him cash for his time. “I don’t have no problems with you, but you can’t violate, bro. I told you that.” Broner tried to apologize, but Cam held firm and had him escorted out.

The moment quickly spread like fire across social media with fans praising Cam for protecting his co-host and the integrity of the pod. Cam later hopped on Instagram to call Broner “outta pocket,” making it clear his set isn’t the place for that kind of behavior.

This isn’t the only drama Cam’s been in lately… He’s also been trading shots with Dame Dash online after Dame made jokes about his work with 50 Cent on a Paid in Full revival.

Watch the episode here:


Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off “It Is What It Is” Pod Mid-Interview  was originally published on wiznation.com

