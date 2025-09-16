Listen Live
Rubi Rose Cashed Out On Brand New Porsche!

Published on September 16, 2025

One thing the girls are going to do is spend some money! Our girl Rubi Rose is no stranger to digging in her purse and cashing out. But it’s important to know that she is not selfish by any means, she enjoys making the people around her feel loved and special.

Invest Fest Afterparty Hosted By Rubi Rose
Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Recently, Rubi and family were celebrating her mother’s birthday and in true Rubi fashion, she spared no expense surprising her with a brand new Porsche Cayenne! She dropped a smooth $100,000 honoring the woman that gave her life.

Since Rubi has become a huge name, she has always spoiled her loved ones. On last years birthday she gifted her mom $250K in cash money baby! You can bet on Rubi showing us who really is calling the shots and living their best life!

Source: Complex, The ShadeRoom

