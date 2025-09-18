Listen Live
Ben & Jerry's Founder Steps Down & Cardi B News

Trending on the Timeline with DJ Misses: Ben & Jerry’s Founder Steps Down & Cardi B Is Pregnant!

DJ Misses covers Jerry from Ben & Jerry's stepping down and Cardi B's major pregnancy announcement with Gayle King.

Published on September 17, 2025

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS

Here is the latest from the timeline with DJ Misses, bringing you the biggest stories you need to know about. This edition covers a significant change at a beloved company and a major announcement from a music superstar.

Trending on the Timeline is the news that Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, is stepping down after 47 years. The decision comes as he voices concerns over the company’s loss of independence and its inability to fully uphold its core values of peace, justice, and human rights. Ben & Jerry’s has long been celebrated for its strong stance on civil rights and social issues. Jerry expressed that if the company can no longer champion these causes, he doesn’t want to be a part of it. This marks a pivotal moment, with many wondering if his partner, Ben, will soon follow.

In other news, Cardi B made a huge announcement in an interview with Gayle King. The artist confirmed she is expecting her fourth child with her boyfriend, Stephan B. During the sit-down, Cardi expressed her excitement, stating she feels happy, strong, and powerful, creating a baby while also working. This exciting Cardi B pregnancy announcement has fans overjoyed.

With the baby news also comes anticipation for her next career move. With a new baby on the way, everyone is looking forward to the Lil Miss Drama tour. Congratulations to Cardi B on her growing family.


Trending on the Timeline with DJ Misses: Ben & Jerry’s Founder Steps Down & Cardi B Is Pregnant!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

