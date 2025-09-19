WORDONTHESTREET: Ky Frost Being Charged For Murder?!

#WORDONTHESTREET Thursday: The streets has been speculating on what was going on with the situation with Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star’s, Kirk and Rasheeda son, Ky Frost. He also was a cast member on the show at one point.

Welp, according to Complex, authorities have determined that Ky acted in self-defense in the murder of ATL rapper and boyfriend of Ky’s sister, Kelsie Frost, T-Hood. There’s been stories and loads of theories going around as to what might have triggered this. This includes an altercation between the two following a domestic dispute with Ky’s sister, Kelsie. The reason for this speculation began following a video that leaked online. It appears to be Kelsie being abused by T-Hood.

The report from Complex goes on to state that the belief was that Hood was the primary aggressor in the situation. It’s been said that Hood allegedly started a fight with Ky, and Ky would pull out a firearm. According to LA Times, it was on August 8th, 2025, around 7pm that authorities were responding to a domestic violence call. They discovered Hood with multiple gunshot wounds. After being transported to a local medical facility, he was later pronounced dead. While Ky was detained at the scene and interviewed, there was no charges brought on him at that time.

As of this writing, there has been no public comment from Kirk and Rasheeda Frost. Kelsie however, had this to say

“I can’t sit back and let the narrative being created go on. The love of my life is GONE,” “The man I lay with and cuddle every single night… is no longer here. So as I want to ask for respect and privacy, I won’t because I will always defend my baby. I don’t condone this shit in any way, shape, form or fashion. I am sick to my stomach. I don’t wish this on anyone.”

As of this writing, Ky hasn’t faced any charges but isn’t completely off the hook, as he’s awaiting a report being submitted to the district attorney’s office, who would then make the final decision.