WORDONTHESTREET: Singer D4vd Seemingly Cancels Tour Amid…

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Monday, and the streets are saying that the guilt has to be eating the singer D4vd up, if what he’s accused of doing is actually true. The 20-year-old R&B singer is accused of killing a missing 15-year-old girl, who it’s been rumored that he was dating the underaged girl as well. That child was the now deceased Celeste Rivas. This comes after several triggering warning signs that have been shown online, yet somehow not pointed out fully by others until after this young girls unfortunate death. A TikToker created a disturbing 10-minute video on the alleged timeline between the two:

OK, so this irks me, this has supposedly been going on for so long, he has an entire fanbase that has seen this in real time, and almost no one spoke up until it was too late?!?

On September 8th, it was too late, as reported on our site by HipHopWired‘s, Weso. Her body was found in the trunk of a Tesla that belonged to David Anthony Burke (d4vd) at a tow yard in Hollywood, Los Angeles. This comes after workers detected a powerful odor emanating from the car. It was reported that she had a tattoo on her right index finger that said “Shhh.” Her remains were severely deteriorated and barely intact, indicating that she had been dead for a while before she was eventually found.

The young lady had been missing since April 5, 2024. That baby was only 13-years-old. She had been spotted numerous times on Discord with D4vd, despite this.

This entire situation is eerie, and disturbing and now it’s been said that dude D4vd has now seemingly canceled all tour dates and, according to X user @windblumegarden, he has now canceled an international show for Friday, October 10th.