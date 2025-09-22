Listen Live
Ohio State Still No. 1 as Miami Surges to No. 2 in AP Top 25

Miami ripped past LSU and Penn State into No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25, while Oklahoma returned to the top 10.

Published on September 22, 2025

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 13 Ohio at Ohio State
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Miami (FL) fired up the AP Top 25 poll this week, vaulting past LSU and Penn State into the No. 2 spot behind Ohio State. The Hurricanes crushed Florida 26-7, showing balance on offense and stifling defensively — enough to earn their highest ranking since 2017.

Ohio State kept its No. 1 reign, despite being idle, collecting 52 of 66 first-place votes.

Oklahoma also made a splash, rejoining the top 10 at No. 7 after a win over ranked Auburn. It’s their first time back in the elite since 2023. Meanwhile, big jumps came from Indiana and Texas Tech following blowout wins over Top 25 opponents. On the flip side, Illinois dropped hard after a lopsided loss, while some teams held steady despite imperfect performances.

Polls change faster than charity lines at a fast-food joint, but this week gave us some clear winners. Miami earned respect. Oklahoma reminded everyone it still matters. And Ohio State? It proved being a roadblock at No. 1 is harder than it looks. Stay tuned — with this many ranked teams shifting, next week might bring even more chaos.

Ohio State Still No. 1 as Miami Surges to No. 2 in AP Top 25  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

