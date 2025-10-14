WORDONTHESTREET: Yo WTF, Momma Dee…You Good?!

Source: Atiba Jefferson / VH1

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Monday, fresh off the heels of a successful debut show yesterday afternoon and look, you can’t help but love Lil Scrappy‘s mom, Momma Dee…but sometimes OG be wildin’

The “royal family” recently sat down on “We Playin’ Spades” where it was revealed that Momma Dee walked in on Lil Scrappy, not once, not twice, but three times when he was in the middles of handling his shiz-ni-yee. If that isn’t disturbing enough, her response when she walked in is going to have you scratching your head over how disturbing Momma Dee handled this.

She Rode Him well!

Momma Dee? You good there twin? I don’t think that was the response you should have dropped.

Oh, btw, shout out Jason Lee and his team at HollywoodUnlocked for the the actual clip.

This is disturbing…why she didn’t just exit immediately is insane. How this happened two additional times, is even more strange.

Lot’s of love for Momma Dee, but it gets to a point where you can’t defend the actions any further.

Lil Scrappy is a multi-talented Atlanta-based Hip Hop legend, one of the OG crunk artist, actor, and reality television star, who like his mother, stars on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. Scrappy recently came down to the city and brought back those 2007 vibes at Summer614 2025.