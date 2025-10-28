Kelis Relocated to Kenya!

Source: @Kelis / Instagram

Kelis is not a woman to shy away from her bold opinions and perspectives, or live life freely!

Last year, Kelis and her kids took a big leap and relocated to Kenya! She recently gave us a glimpse of life in East Africa, sharing the good, the bad and the ugly.

If you’ve been following Kelis in recent years, she has been knee deep in her farm girl era. Living on acres of land, raising and caring for livestock, growing real food and seemingly living her best life! She took to Instagram to share what life has been like in a whole new world for her and her family.

In a series of posts to Instagram, Kelis shares some pros and cons from her time in Kenya thus far. She mentions that Kenyans are some of the nicest people, that it’s a very progressive city and the healthcare is amazing. Some of the cons she revealed are things like bad infrastructure and waste management.

“The healthcare here is really good, and it’s affordable,” she said in an IG post. “The roads, some of the potholes will literally take your car out,” Kelis later explained.

Kelis’s love for nature and farming has been something she’s openly shared for years now and the natural environment in Kenya is a standout feature for her. She also shares glimpses of her farm and surrounding landscapes. And even some challenges she has faced sustaining her first harvest.

One things she noted in particular was that the cost of importing goods, whether from America, Europe or elsewhere, definitely comes at a pretty steep price. “If you want to live here like an American, it’s definitely going to cost you triple the price,” she stated.

Overall, Kelis appears to be thriving in this new space and living her best life in a place she says, “..is still one of the best countries on the continent in my opinion.” Make sure you follow her journey on her social media platforms.

Source: Complex