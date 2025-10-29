WordOnTheStreet: BMF Canceled After 4 Seasons! 50 Confirms!

Welp, if Lil Meech thought he was special, he learned a valuable lesson today. The lesson? Don’t piss off 50 Cent. That has to be like rule #1 in the book right? 50 can be a brutal did if you piss off him off.

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Wednesday and yes, the rumors are true. It was announced today that the popular television series BMF would not be returning for another season. This news coming after months of speculation, following the very public falling out between 50 Cent and Lil and Big Meech.

It’s unknown whether 50 had a role in this decision, but according to The Wrap, STARZ CEO Jeff Hirsch reportedly blamed a subscriber loss on BMF underperforming. Despite this, it was confirmed that there are multiple spinoffs in development.

Top star of the show and popular actor, Da’Vinchi took to IG to react to the new as well.

DAMNNNNNNN It’s forreal now guys, stop asking me about it….

Da’Vinchi would also post and delete the following:

Me realizing that Lil Meech being out of a job, also means me too.

That being in response to the original post by 50.

