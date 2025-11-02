Listen Live
#WOTS Top 5:SuckerFreeSunday: New Tracks To Check Out

#WOTS Top 5:SuckerFreeSunday: New Songs To Check Out Nov 2nd

Today's list focuses on the top 5 new tracks as part of #SuckaFreeSunday

Published on November 2, 2025

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and look, we’re taking a look at the top 5 new tracks handpicked by the ‘Yung OG‘ of the 614.

Look gang, Hip Hop has been on one and we’re only day two into November. They said stay warm for the Fall and Winter and thanks to the hottest Hip Hop artist, Program Directors like DJ Nailz or Matt Myers, and DJ’s like DJ Mr King, Corey Grand, DJ E-Z and DJ Dommy Styles, the heat on new music has been turnt all the way up!!!

On this list, I look at the hottest new tracks this week. Each week, a few tracks stay, a few tracks may go. This in tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park.

Here’s this week’s list:

5. MEGAN THEE STALLION – LOVER GIRL

4. NBA YOUNGBOY & MELLOW RACKZ – WHAT YOU IS

3. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – PART OF ME

2. PLAYBOI CARTI FT. KENDRICK LAMAR & JHENE AIKO – BACKDOOR

1. CARDI B – ERRTIME

Disagree with this list or feel like something is left off? Let your voice be heard on social media using #WOTS!

