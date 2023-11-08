DJ Dommy Styles

Meet Dommy “Huge Deal” Styles, a modern-day Renaissance figure whose deep-rooted expertise in both entertainment and entrepreneurship positions him as a formidable voice in the music and entertainment industry. Serving as the CEO of Think Huge Group LLC, Dommy Styles is a recognized luminary throughout the Midwest, renowned for his skills as an event planner and party promoter. He has seamlessly blended his business acumen, marketing finesse, and communication prowess with an unshakable passion for various musical genres, including Hip-Hop, Top 40, R&B, Pop, Neo-Soul, and House.

With over three decades in the industry, Dommy Styles has made a name for himself as a DJ, earning the nickname “Huge Deal.” His record-spinning artistry has graced events ranging from intimate gatherings to grandiose spectacles and even arena shows. Throughout his illustrious career, he has collaborated with heavyweights in the Hip-Hop scene, boasting names like Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, Big Sean, Chris Brown, and T.I. Dommy Styles has also dropped an extensive catalog of mixtapes, including acclaimed series like Phat Laces, Makin’ Babies, Bumpin Nastees, and I’m A Huge Deal.