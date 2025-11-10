Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Travis Scott disses Pusha T before bringing out Ye at show

The rap beef between Travis Scott and Pusha T is reaching a new level and Ye got a front row seat

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

Source: Barry Brecheisen / Getty

Travis Scott made more headlines over the weekend! During his November 8 show at the Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa, Japan, the rapper made it clear how he feels about Pusha T with their ongoing feud.

He was performing a high energy set that included tracks from his album UTOPIA and other fan favorites, the Houston rapper brought out his daughter, Stormi, for a brief heartwarming moment before shifting the tone with his performance of “CHAMPAIN & VACAY,” his collaboration with Don Toliver from the JACKBOYS 2 project.

The song has already stirred attention for containing a line widely seen as a jab at Pusha T, who was once signed to the same label as Scott. Instead of leaving things there, Travis used the stage to double down on his criticism. He reportedly added more pointed remarks aimed directly at Pusha. The move comes as tensions between the two artists have continued to build, fueled by competitive energy and subtle disses traded through lyrics and performances.

Fans at the Japan show reacted with loud cheers, sensing the boldness of Scott’s comments and his willingness to address industry drama in a public, unapologetic way. The moment added another chapter to a growing rift between two respected figures in hip-hop, showing that Travis isn’t backing down from confrontation.

While neither rapper has directly commented in interviews, Scott’s latest performance made his stance unmistakably clear, suggesting this feud is far from over and may soon spill into new music or future public appearances.

Travis Scott brought out Ye right after to perform.

Related Tags

DJ Nailz Good Music Kanye kanye west Nailz Pusha T Travis Scott Ye

More from Power 107.5
Trending
26 Items
Celebrity

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025

82 Items
Entertainment

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

6 Items
News

Central Ohio General Election: What to Know Before You Vote

Ohio Trick or Treat Times 2025
7 Items
News

Trick-or-Treat Times for Central Ohio

News

Smith & Wollensky Cancels Plans to Reopen in Columbus

2016 IUPUI Homecoming Week Concert Featuring T-Pain
Music

#WORDONTHESTREET: Underrated Legends Vol 1: T-Pain

Music

X.O No Sleep on Reinvention, Acting Dreams, and ‘Love Somebody’

BMF Season 4 asset
Television

#WordOnTheStreet: BMF Canceled After 4 Seasons! 50 Confirms!

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close