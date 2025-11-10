Travis Scott disses Pusha T before bringing out Ye at show



Source: Barry Brecheisen / Getty

Travis Scott made more headlines over the weekend! During his November 8 show at the Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa, Japan, the rapper made it clear how he feels about Pusha T with their ongoing feud.

He was performing a high energy set that included tracks from his album UTOPIA and other fan favorites, the Houston rapper brought out his daughter, Stormi, for a brief heartwarming moment before shifting the tone with his performance of “CHAMPAIN & VACAY,” his collaboration with Don Toliver from the JACKBOYS 2 project.

The song has already stirred attention for containing a line widely seen as a jab at Pusha T, who was once signed to the same label as Scott. Instead of leaving things there, Travis used the stage to double down on his criticism. He reportedly added more pointed remarks aimed directly at Pusha. The move comes as tensions between the two artists have continued to build, fueled by competitive energy and subtle disses traded through lyrics and performances.

Fans at the Japan show reacted with loud cheers, sensing the boldness of Scott’s comments and his willingness to address industry drama in a public, unapologetic way. The moment added another chapter to a growing rift between two respected figures in hip-hop, showing that Travis isn’t backing down from confrontation.

While neither rapper has directly commented in interviews, Scott’s latest performance made his stance unmistakably clear, suggesting this feud is far from over and may soon spill into new music or future public appearances.

Travis Scott brought out Ye right after to perform.