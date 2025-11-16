Listen Live
Close
Sports

Je'Von: The Next Top Guy in WWE

#WordOnTheStreet WWE Star = First Fully Black Face of WWE?

Published on November 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WWE NXT Live
Source: WWE NXT Live / WWE NXT Live

If you watch wrestling, then you know there’s always one TOP guy. Most notably, John Cena and Hulk Hogan. With Cody Rhodes retiring in a few years, WWE will certainly be looking for his replacement down the line. Could this top NXT star become the overall top guy in WWE in a few years, following the path of WWE legends Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Stone Cold, The Rock, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes? I’m talking about Mr. That Boy Bouncy (⏸️), “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans.

Je’ Von Evans has taken the world and most notably, the WWE Universe by storm with his innovative style. His style is compared to WWE legends Jeff Hardy and Kofi Kingston. Additionally, he is praised for being charismatic, and being himself as a character. This trait makes him highly relatable.

Je’Von has already been in the ring with all-time greats like Randy Orton, Sheamus, and Sami Zayn to name a few. Rumor has it that WWE management are very high on Je’Von. Tomorrow night on RAW, he clashed with former 2x World Heavyweight Champion. The man that retired the infamous Bill Goldberg, “The Ring General” Gunther.

There has only been one Black Face of the WWE in the past, that being “The Final Boss” The Rock. This was before Rock went to focus on his succeeding movie career. However, Rock was only half Black. There has yet to be a fully Black franchise player for the company. Many are holding out hope that The Young OG could take the reigns. While that is the case, some are also pleading for guys like Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes, or either Montez Ford or Angelo Dawkins from the Street Profits.

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Thanksgiving Back 2025 Rev 11.12.25
Events

Urban One Thanksgiving Back 2025: Turkey Tour

Ohio Trick or Treat Times 2025
7 Items
News

Trick-or-Treat Times for Central Ohio

Kappa Turkey Giveaway Event Page
Events

16th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

5 Items
News

SNAP Deadline: Where to Get Food Help in Columbus

News

Smith & Wollensky Cancels Plans to Reopen in Columbus

Celebrity

Hoops Heaven: Steph Curry Talks Ball With LeBron James & Steve Nash On ‘Mind The Game’

Entertainment

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Reveal They’re Expecting a Baby Boy

News

Racists Create AI Videos Depicting Black Women On SNAP, And Fox News Falls For It

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close