WordOnTheStreet WWE Star = First Fully Black Face of WWE?

Source: WWE NXT Live / WWE NXT Live

If you watch wrestling, then you know there’s always one TOP guy. Most notably, John Cena and Hulk Hogan. With Cody Rhodes retiring in a few years, WWE will certainly be looking for his replacement down the line. Could this top NXT star become the overall top guy in WWE in a few years, following the path of WWE legends Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Stone Cold, The Rock, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes? I’m talking about Mr. That Boy Bouncy (⏸️), “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans.

Je’ Von Evans has taken the world and most notably, the WWE Universe by storm with his innovative style. His style is compared to WWE legends Jeff Hardy and Kofi Kingston. Additionally, he is praised for being charismatic, and being himself as a character. This trait makes him highly relatable.

Je’Von has already been in the ring with all-time greats like Randy Orton, Sheamus, and Sami Zayn to name a few. Rumor has it that WWE management are very high on Je’Von. Tomorrow night on RAW, he clashed with former 2x World Heavyweight Champion. The man that retired the infamous Bill Goldberg, “The Ring General” Gunther.

There has only been one Black Face of the WWE in the past, that being “The Final Boss” The Rock. This was before Rock went to focus on his succeeding movie career. However, Rock was only half Black. There has yet to be a fully Black franchise player for the company. Many are holding out hope that The Young OG could take the reigns. While that is the case, some are also pleading for guys like Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes, or either Montez Ford or Angelo Dawkins from the Street Profits.