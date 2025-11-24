Where to Find Carryout Thanksgiving Meals in Central Ohio
Columbus has a wide range of Thanksgiving carryout options this year, from chef-prepared full meals to barbecue spreads, Italian dinner boxes, and heat-and-serve feasts.
Here’s a straightforward guide to help you plan your holiday meal:
Cameron Mitchell Premier Events
Offering a Thanksgiving in a Box meal for 10, along with additional à la carte holiday dishes. Orders due Nov. 5.
Winn Winn Cafe
Known for elevated twists on classics. Sides include dressing balls, balsamic Brussels sprouts, and honey-glazed carrots.
Littleton’s Market
A full Thanksgiving menu including turkey, traditional sides, and holiday specialty items such as a caviar kit.
Metsi’s Italian
Thanksgiving Dinner Boxes serving 4-8 or 8-12. Guests select their group size and Metsi’s handles the rest.
Freedom a la Cart
Fresh, flavorful catering that supports survivors of human trafficking. Requires 72-hour notice and a $100 minimum.
Ray Ray’s Hog Pit
James Beard–nominated barbecue offering brisket, jerk chicken, and sides. Order at least two days ahead.
Bleu and Fig
Offers snack boards, desserts, and full holiday food packages based on group size and needs.
Bob Evans
Farmhouse Feasts with turkey, ham, or pot roast, plus sides and desserts. Meals serve 4 to up to 10 guests. Also offering family-size sides, pies, and a hot ready-to-eat family meal.
Eddie Merlot’s
Take-home Thanksgiving feasts for 5 or 10. Also serving a full dine-in turkey dinner for $50 per guest and a $25 kids’ menu.
City Barbeque
Holiday BBQ meals with turkey and classic sides. Feasts start at $8 per person.
Ray Ray’s (Multiple Locations)
Smoked turkey, pit ham, ribs, and sides. Pre-order by Nov. 23; pickup on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Walk-up orders available in limited quantities.
Texas de Brazil
Roasted turkey and Italian sausage stuffing, packaged and ready to reheat. Serves up to 10 starting at $175. Pickup Nov. 26.
Logan’s Roadhouse
Prime Rib Roadhouse Feasts available for pre-order starting Oct. 27. Serves 6-8 and includes multiple entrée options.
The Berwick
Full meals for 2–25 people, plus à la carte entrées, sides, and desserts. Pickup Nov. 25–27. Orders due Nov. 18.
Buca di Beppo
Hot or cold Thanksgiving meals for 3-6 people or party pans for 10-20. Order by Nov. 26 for 10% off. Pickup available Nov. 17–27.
Columbus Fish Market
Holiday dinner to-go for four. Order by Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving Day pickup 9–11 a.m. Dine-in option also available.
Cooper’s Hawk Winery
Heat-and-serve meal for six for $199.99 including turkey, stuffing, vegetables, potatoes, and dessert. Order by Nov. 22; pickup Nov. 27–28.
Cracker Barrel
Heat ’n Serve meals for 4–6 or 8–10. Pickup available Nov. 23–Dec. 1. Pickup on Nov. 25 or 26 includes a bonus gift card.
J. Gilbert’s
Thanksgiving Kits serving six for $225 with step-by-step reheating instructions.
Mimi’s Café
Take-home feast serving 8–10 for $189.99, plus sides-only and dessert options.
Mitchell’s Steakhouse
Thanksgiving Feast To-Go serving 4–6 for $125. Must pre-order by Nov. 24 for Nov. 27 pickup.
Mitchell’s Ocean Club
“Everything but the Turkey” sides package serving 4–6 for $155. Order by Nov. 21 for Nov. 26 pickup.
101 Beer Kitchen
Fully cooked meal for six for $250, with à la carte add-ons. Orders due Nov. 22; pickup Nov. 26.
Brio Italian Grille
Thanksgiving Feast available hot or cold, serving 4–5, plus catering pans for 8–10. Pickup Nov. 23–26.
Cameron Mitchell — Thanksgiving Feast in a Box
Full chef-prepared meal serving 10 for $450. Orders accepted through Nov. 10; pickup Nov. 26.
Cameron Mitchell — Pies and Cakes
Holiday pies and desserts from Cap City, The Barn, The Pearl, and Ocean Club. Order by Nov. 24; pickup Nov. 26.
Der Dutchman
Fully cooked reheatable meals serving 5, 10, or 20. Includes turkey or ham, multiple sides, rolls, and pies. Order by Nov. 22.
Popeyes
Cajun-Style Turkeys available for pickup or shipping. Popular item often selling out early.
Home Chef (Kroger)
Heat-and-eat holiday bundles serving 4–10, including turkey, ham, and multiple sides. Orders open Nov. 1.
Target Meal for Four
Budget-friendly ingredient bundle including a turkey, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce, bread, and vegetables.
Giant Eagle / Market District
Thanksgiving dinners serving 8–12 with turkey, sides, and rolls. Order by Nov. 19; pickup Nov. 23–27.
