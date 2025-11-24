Does Amazon Owe You Money??

Source: Canva/radioone / canva/radioone

If you are anything like me, you love shopping online, especially with Amazon Prime. Amazon has seemingly cornered the market, making them the go to not only to find anything you could ever need at an unbeatable price, but also the convenience of receiving it fast and “free.”

Amazon seemed like they couldn’t do any wrong, until they did….allegedly. According to the 2023 lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the online retailer was accused of using deceptive practices, tricking members into signing up for Prime subscriptions and made it difficult to cancel.

Back in September of this year, Amazon agreed to a $2.5 billion settlement with the FTC. And now, those settlement payments are rolling out to affected customers. More than 35 million Amazon customers are expected to receive compensation. However, it is important to note that the e-commerce company has neither admitted nor denied the accusations.

“Amazon and our executives have always followed the law and this settlement allows us to move forward and focus on innovating for customers,” the company said in a statement. “We work incredibly hard to make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up or cancel their Prime membership, and to offer substantial value for our many millions of loyal Prime members around the world. We will continue to do so, and look forward to what we’ll deliver for Prime members in the coming years.”

The payouts have begun to rollout this month and will continue through Christmas Eve. Most eligible consumers won’t have to do anything and should be getting their payments automatically deposited. For those that do not receive an automatic refund, a claim must be filed. Customers can begin filling claims December 24th at http://www.subscriptionmembershipsettlement.com.

Now, don’t expect to receive any life changing money from Amazon. They payouts will be a maximum of $51 per eligible account.

Source: MSN, ABC News