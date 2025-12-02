A$AP Rocky Is The New Chanel Ambassador!

Mr. Booked and Busy… Mr. Put That Sh#t… Mr. Father of 3, better known as A$AP Rocky is one of the hardest working men in showbiz. Mind you, prior to Chicago’s Lollapalooza this past August, it had been years since he touched a music stage.

Rocky has made his love for fashion very clear since the very beginning of his career. It only makes sense being a young king from Harlem, New York. Harlem’s passion for fashion grew tremendously throughout the Renaissance era. Fashion and style became a symbol of pride, freedom and self expression. Rocky will now use his natural prowess to represent the iconic fashion house, Chanel as a brand ambassador.

Rocky’s “talent, curiosity, and limitless creativity” are qualities that make him perfect for Chanel. “Rocky is an incredible artist who puts his heart and soul into every project he’s involved in, in addition to being an incredible human being,” Chanel artistic director Matthieu Blazy said in a statement.

Rocky is just as excited about this epic collaboration. He has accumulated a heavy list of partnerships over the years, including, Ray Ban, Moncler, Puma and Mercedes-Benz to name just a few.

“Matthieu’s imagination is pushing fashion forward. His designs feel both sensitive and strong, they’re grounded in reality but at the same time, always invite one to wonder. I’m so excited to see him at Chanel,” Rocky stated.

Back in October, Rocky was spotted in NYC filming a secret project with actress Margaret Qualley. We now get a glimpse at the short film that the pair was creating with Chanel.

Despite Rocky’s growing family, he has been keeping his hands into a bit of everything. He appeared in 2 films, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You and one of the newest Spike Lee joints, Highest 2 Lowest. He was also named the CFDA’s 2025 Fashion Icon and served as a co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala.

CFDA Chairman Thom Browne said of the title, “A$AP Rocky is a fashion icon in the purest form. He is one of a kind…his truly original approach to fashion inspires me, and so many, to think differently.” Source: Ray-Ban / Ray-Ban

Source: Elle, Vanity Fair