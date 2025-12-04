Listen Live
Entertainment

List of Christmas-Themed Bars in Columbus

Published on December 4, 2025

Christmas decorations illuminated in Covent Garden
Source: Allan Baxter / Getty

Break out the tinsel and Liquid IV. It’s time to bar hop through some of Columbus’ Christmas-themed bars!

During this time of year, it’s common for bars & lounges to transform their usually rowdy spaces into magical Winter Wonderlands. We’ve complied a list of must-see, limited-time Christmas bars in the 614… Perfect for friends, family, or date night.

What better way to celebrate the holidays than with a sweet (strong) seasonal drink under twinkling lights and Xmas tunes?

Here’s a list of Christmas Pop Up Bars in Columbus

Good Night John Boy @ 906 N. High St.

Santa Baby Bar at The Junto @ 77 Belle St.

Huli Huli Tiki Lounge & Bar @ 26 W Olentangy St.

The Marmont @ 721 N. High St.

The Bottle Shop @ 237 King Ave.

The Citizens Trust @ 11 W. Gay St.

Columbus Brewing Company @ 2555 Harrison Dr.

Land-Grant Brewing Taproom @ 424 W. Town St.


