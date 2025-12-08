ATL Artists Featured on Complex’s Best Hip-Hop Albums 2025

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Atlanta continues to solidify its reputation as a hip-hop powerhouse, with several of its artists making waves on Complex‘s “Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2025” list. From the genre-defining creativity of Playboi Carti’s nostalgic masterpiece MUSIC to JID’s deeply personal and culturally rich God Does Like Ugly, these Atlanta-based talents have showcased the city’s unmatched ability to produce groundbreaking music. Whether it’s Che’s high-energy rage opus Rest In Bass or Metro Boomin’s celebratory A Futuristic Summa, the ATL sound remains as diverse as it is influential. These artists are not just representing their city—they’re shaping the future of hip-hop.

Here’s the short list of the Atlanta artists who made the cut