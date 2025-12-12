Justin Bieber Pulled Back Up To Where He Did This Classic

Source: Cassy Athena / Getty

About 15 years ago, Justin Bieber’s bop “Baby” was everywhere. He filmed the video inside a bustling Lucky Strike bowling alley at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles. The video, shot in late January 2010 matched the song’s teeny bop storyline with energetic choreography with Luda!

Recently, Bieber pulled back up to that same location and shared footage of the visit. Lucky Strike sits appearing abandoned. The singer and crew started singing an impromptu a cappella version of “Baby,” reminiscing where it all started.