POWER 107 AND DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE 12/21/25

Tracks must meet 3-month airplay criteria to stay on list.

Celebrating birthday of iconic radio personality Nia Noelle.

Featuring 'Iconic Moment' tribute to underrated legend Leon Thomas.

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and this is week six of the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online. With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Any track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 3 months will lose eligibility. This week, some tracks had to go due to no longer meeting the criteria. With that, some tracks have debuted on the countdown and some rejoining… but whatttt?!?! We also added, “Iconic Moment” to pay homage to our underrated legend of the week. Speaking of legends…sending a very Happy Birthday out to Power 1075 legend and Magic 955‘s Nia Noelle! Nia used to used to run middays and eventually the afternoon drive on Power 1075 for a decade, you can still hear her weekends on Magic.

On this list, I look at the hottest new tracks this week. Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks may go. This once again, in tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, let’s focus on the track that hits the top.

Here’s this week’s list:

10. SUMMER WALKER – GO GIRL

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: POLO G – QUALITY OVER QUANITY

9. LOLA BROOKE – GET MONEY

8. BRENT FAIYAZ – HAVE TO.

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : 2 CHAINZ FT KANYE WEST – BIRTHDAY SONG

7. JEREMAIN REESE JR FT GIRLFRIEND – CAN’T EXPLAIN IT

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : NE-YO – MISS INDEPENDENT

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: POOH SHIESTY – FDO

6. MEGAN THEE STALLION – LOVER GIRL

ICONIC MOMENT: Not a throwback…but here’s one of his hottest records that’s not actively on the radio? Nickelodeon legend? Super dope songwriter, producer, artist, and a very talented actor. Well he is our underrated icon of the week. That’s right…Mr. Leon Thomas Take a look back at one of his most popular tracks of 2025, “Lovers or Friends with YG.”

5. BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON – FRIEND DO

4. NBA YOUNGBOY & MELLOW RACKZ – WHAT YOU IS

3. G HERBO FT JEREMIH – WHATEVER U WANT

2.KEHLANI OUT THE WINDOW

1. JAYDON FT PARADISE & USHER- LULLABY

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track was left off? Let your voice be heard on social, as every single track counts. Next week, we run a special edition, counting down the top 15 tracks overall of 2025.