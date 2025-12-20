‘Sister Wives’ Weirdness: GloRilla Claps Back At Viral Comment Claiming Sexyy Red Is Thirsting For A Throuple With Her & Brandon Ingram

See why the Sexyy Red scandal has fans revisiting GloRilla’s alleged falling out with Megan Thee Stallion after the flip.

While both rappers’ supporters united in dragging the troll account, another fan base brought up beef with yet another rapper. They compared GloRilla’s response to the times fans seemingly clocked secret animosity towards Megan Thee Stallion .

“I wasn’t even gone say nun but dis is wierd and fake asf I don’t even play des kinda games df… & whoever sat there and thought to do dis is hella lame !!” Sexyy Red posted.

The “Pound Town” sensation also entered the chat to clear her name. Sexyy Red made it clear she doesn’t mind making controversial comments and doing some trolling herself. However, she refused to let the “fake” photo of the comment slide.

We know Glo can play all day, but she doesn’t play about her man and got right on that! Rather than getting dragged into the drama, the “TGIF” star quickly called out the parody account behind the viral claims. To quote the viral clip of RHOA’s Porsha Williams, “Who said that?!”

It’s giving lover girl, but what about adding another girl? A screenshot went viral that showed Sexyy Red’s TikTok account commenting, “B***h let’s be sister wives.”

The rap girlies get messy, but internet instigators are always messier! Earlier this month, Big Glo and her baller boo recently took to social media with some hilarious PDA for a preview of her new single, “Special.” The intimate clips show GloRilla playfully dancing for her baller boo in a bonnet and oversized t-shirt while he sits on the couch.

Wait, what?! GloRilla is blissfully boo’d up with her man, her man, her man, Brandon Ingram , but a viral comment claimed Sexyy Red wants to turn the cute couple into a throuple. Both rappers entered the chat to clap back about the alleged poly proposal to be “sister wives.”

Fans Compare GloRilla’s Sexyy Red Response To How She Doubled Down On Rumors Of Frenemy Fallout With Megan Thee Stallion

A few comments claimed Glo wasted no time shutting down speculation about her “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” collaborator. Fans noted that when GloRilla was caught in 4K giving frenemy energy about Megan Thee Stallion, she seemed to want everyone to “Let Her Cook.”

If you’re thinking about the time Glo shared something on her Instagram Stories with Tory Lanez’s music, that’s just the first alleged violation of girl code. By this time, Glo and Meg became a dynamic duo, collaborating on each other’s songs regularly and hitting the road together on Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour.

So when Glo appeared to support the music of the man convicted of shooting Meg and later sued for harassing her from prison, the Memphis star claimed it was a mistake. They went back to following each other, and it seemed like everything was all good between them… for a few months. Then an even another supposedly shady moment went down to hint at a rap rivalry, or at least a falling out.

When the rappers’ stylists exchanged shade in response to some internet instigators, one reply claimed Megan somehow fueled the fashion feud because she was hating on GloRilla’s success. “We all know [Megan] started being bitter after she was outsold by glorilla lmfaoooo,” the tweet said.

The same account that suggested the shady theory immediately put Glo on blast for seemingly agreeing by “liking” the comment. The poster took a screenshot of the notification and even tagged Megan directly. Yikes!

Several fans of southern stunners were deeply disappointed, but Glo appeared to double down amid the backlash. A couple of days later, she appeared to joke about everyone who was “mad af” about the messiness instead of shutting down the rumors of a rift. She also didn’t bother to clear Megan’s name about allegedly being jealous of her sales.

Baddies, please! There is room for both of you on our playlists!

Critics claim GloRilla not only added fuel to the fire about Megan, she didn’t swoop in to clear her name like she did with Sexyy Red. And they compared it to Glo appearing to diss Mariah The Scientist after a call to Young Thug leaked where they joked that she was “ugly.”

Even though it would be adorable to see them both enjoying their lover WAG eras together, neither has revealed any details on where the former friendship stands now. It’s hard to say when we’ll get any clues because when Megan and Glo pop out, they’re usually locked in with their pro player partners.

It might be the end of an era for one rap duo, but at least it looks like GloRilla is still on good terms with Sexyy Red.

What do you think about the troll account’s poly proposition between GloRilla, Brandon Ingram, and Sexyy Red? Did fans correctly clock comparisons to Glo’s tension with Megan Thee Stallion?

