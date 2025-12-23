Big Sean Teams Up Big With Detroit Pistons!

Source: CULTURED / Cultured Magazine

It’s no secret that Big Sean is a true Detroit native and always making sure to represent for his home town.

Sean Don is elevating his talents this time working with the Detroit Pistons as the new Creative Director of Global Experience! The franchise just announced Sean’s new role this week on World Basketball Day. This partnership will only deepen the relationship he already has with the team and expand his role. He will now work more intentionally with creative direction, community engagement and global fan outreach, cementing the Pistons’ goal to combine basketball, music and the culture!

Sean will focus on customizing fan experiences and international initiatives with a Detroit lens. They lauched a brand new initiative, Creatives Across Continents, aimed to invite artists and designers to create original works of art inspired by Pistons basketball and the infamous Detroit flair.

“Big Sean’s influence reaches far beyond music — he brings Detroit wherever he goes,” said Pistons executive vice president and chief marketing officer Alicia Jeffreys. “As Creative Director of Global Experience, he brings authenticity, reach and imagination to how we connect with fans around the world.”

Under the new global program, artists will receive a prompt directly from Sean and work for a potential collaborative retail collection which is set to launch in 2026.

“Detroit has always been rich with talent and culture, and my mission is to keep opening doors for creatives from the city while sharing that energy with the world,” Big Sean said.

The Pistons will release more information regarding upcoming projects in the coming months, including initiatives tied to NBA All-Star Weekend, 313 Day and future global fan experiences!

