Ciara & Russell Wilson Donate Millions to NYC Children’s Hospital

Source: Olga Thompson / Olga Thompson

Philanthropic gestures are nothing new to the Wilson family. Russell and Ciara are wrapping up the end of the year by giving back in a big way.

Through their Why Not You Foundation, the pair have pledged $3 million to the Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital. The donation is aimed at expanding the therapeutic play and creative arts spaces for pediatric patients receiving long-term care.

Russell has spent a lot of time recently at the hospital visiting children and making them smile since he’s been on the New York Giants. With their help, the hospital plans to upgrade the common area known as “The Zone,” which is a special area reserved for children to relax, socialize, and participate in activities without medical staff present.

“You know, my dad was unfortunately always in the hospital; he had diabetes. My mom was an ER nurse when I was growing up,” Wilson said. “So, for me, I felt like, how I could make a difference somewhere.”

The Wilsons have also made big donations to combat food insecurity in Ciara’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The couple gave $500,000 at the Southwest Atlanta Cares Hub, where Cici herself helped to bring city officials, faith leaders, and community partners together while the need for food assistance continues to rise.

Mayor Andre Dickens said, “This donation means more meals and food for people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to eat. It gives families a little bit of breathing room during this time of year.” The Wilsons donation will help provide more than one million meals across the Atlanta metro area.

“One in six children goes to bed hungry, and that has to change. Our hope is that the gift of nourishment and security will empower more youth and families across Atlanta to reach for their dreams and lead each day with the ‘Why Not You’ attitude,” Ciara stated.

Source: Revolt, Complex