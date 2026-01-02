Drake Ends 2025 As Spotify’s Most Streamed Rapper…. AGAIN!

Source: General / Radio One

It’s safe to say, Drake is one of the most consistent artists of pretty much the last 2 decades. He has now added another notch on the belt, becoming Spotify’s most streamed rapper for the 11th straight year!

Spotify wraps up the end of each year with a lengthy list of accolades for the musicians that benefited in big ways utilizing the popular streaming service. Artists and listeners alike receive their annual “Spotify Wrapped.” Drake cleaned up in 2025 and has yet again earned the most streams. This is a rare fete for any artist, especially in an era of rinse and reused trends and short attention spans.

He may not be like us according to Kendrick Lamar, but Drake’s global streaming dominance cannot be touched! According to Spotify, Drake’s catalog generated more than 18.4 billion streams worldwide, cementing the interest not just his new music, but taking a deep dive into his older classics too!

Source: OVO / OVO

Source: Hip-Hop Vibe