Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon Question Charrisse Jackson-Jordan’s Reaction To The Ashley Darby Son Smooching Scandal
Two Reasonably Shady hosts are weighing in on a son smooching scandal that’s become a hot topic amongst Real Housewives of Potomac watchers. Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant recently offered opinions on Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, calling Ashley Darby’s admitted hookup with her son, Jackson, “disrespectful” and “incestuous,” with one of the “Green Eyed Bandits” wondering whether the mom let fans “gas her up” into having an irate reaction.
Their thoughts come after a recent #RHOP episode where Ashley shared that she secretly hooked up with Charissee’s son, and it might have gone past kissing.
Ashley Darby Revealed Her Hookup With Charrisse’s Son On #RHOP
The housewife told Charrisse that years ago her son, Jackson, walked her home, came inside briefly, and when she reached for her keys, “he grabbed my hand and pulled me to him,” to kiss her, adding that she “saw a different side of him that night.”
Charrisse casually laughed off the revelation, even when Ashley asked if she’d be upset if “something more” happened beyond a kiss.
But after Ashley went on Watch What Happens Live and revealed that she hooked up with Jackson more than once, even at one point sneaking into Charrisse’s home…
Charrisse retaliated.
The scorned mom called Ashley “disrespectful” in comments to fans on IG and said she initially didn’t believe Ashley was telling the truth, hence her calm reaction.
She also sounded off on Carlos King’s Reality With The King podcast about her friend crossing the line with her child and said it was “incestuous” for Ashley to hook up with Jackson.
She followed up by blasting Gizelle, accusing her of trying to “ice her out” of #RHOP with help from Karen Huger, despite her being an original cast member.
According to her Potomac pals, Gizelle and Robyn, however, Charrisse might have it all wrong with her reaction.
During a recent episode of the Reasonably Shady podcast, Robyn Dixon didn’t mince words while weighing in on Charrisse Jackson-Jordan’s anger over her son Jackson hooking up with Ashley.
According to Robyn, the real issue was not the age gap between Ashley and Jackson, but the public exposure.
Robyn said she would not necessarily be upset if the roles were reversed and her adult son was involved with an older woman, explaining, “If she were intimate with my adult son… I don’t know that I’m upset about it,” but stressed that the line was crossed once the situation became a televised storyline.
“What I would be upset about is if my friend chose to disclose that on national television,” Robyn said, emphasizing that Jackson “is not on this show” and “thinks he’s living a private life.” Despite being friends with Ashley, Robyn called her decision to share the hookup “tasteless,” “wrong,” and “unnecessary,” adding, “If I’m Jackson, I’m probably pissed… like, why are you even talking about me?”
As for her Green-Eyed Bandit buddy, Gizelle, she echoed Robyn’s stance while forcefully rejecting Charrisse’s claims that she and Ashley were bad friends who fabricated storylines and played a part in attempting to ice her out of The Real Housewives of Potomac.
She also said she expected fireworks when the hookup was initially discussed on camera, but “none of that happened,” recalling that Charrisse laughed it off as “kind of funny” and “kind of cute,” and had even spent years jokingly referring to Ashley as her “daughter-in-law.”
She added that the backlash only emerged later, when Charrisee let #RHOP fans “gas her up,” considering that she and Ashley had been around her several times, including her birthday party, where Charrisee had “no smoke” for them.
She also shared her frustration at being dragged into the narrative, adding, “How I’m catching strays is beyond me,” and accused Charrisse of “rewriting history.”
“I’ve been nothing but a friend to you,” said Gizelle before adding that she wishes Charrisse and her family “nothing but greatness in life” but would move accordingly going forward.
What do YOU think about the GEBS’ reaction to the Ashley Darby son smooching scandal?
