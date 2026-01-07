Big Boss Vette Beats Cancer!!

Every single day people are fighting battles that you may never know of. The reality is, most of us are not sharing our deepest obstacles on social media freely. That has definitely been the case for rapper, Diamond Smith better known as Big Boss Vette. She recently opened up and shared that she was not only fighting cancer but kicked it in the ass!

Defeating cancer is no easy feat. Fans and friends alike flooded Vette with love and support on her Instagram post, with many expressing they had no clue she was carrying that weight. Skimming through her IG, one wouldn’t know. She’s been serving looks and melting down wigs like she had not a worry in the world.

We are so happy to see Big Boss Vette come out on the other side of her cancer battle victorious and still showing us how pretty girls walk!

Source: Instagram