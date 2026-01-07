Listen Live
Rapper 6ix9ine begins jail sentence see his mugshot here

Tekashi 6ix9ine begins a 90 day jail sentence with his mugshot released and fans reacting to the latest legal update.

Published on January 7, 2026

Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat
Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine started his mandatory 90 day jail sentence following a probation violation. The rapper turned himself in on January 6th at the Metro Detention Center in Brooklyn. A federal judge ordered him to the term for violating the terms of his supervised release and probation tied to his 2019 racketeering case. Tekashi had sort of a high profiled surrender, which included a live streamed send off with streamer Adin Ross, caps a series of legal missteps that saw his probation violated by drug possession and an assault while out on supervised release. This marks his second return to custody in just over a year and drawing attention to both his turbulent legal journey and uncertain career path upon release. 

