Rapper 6ix9ine begins jail sentence see his mugshot here

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine started his mandatory 90 day jail sentence following a probation violation. The rapper turned himself in on January 6th at the Metro Detention Center in Brooklyn. A federal judge ordered him to the term for violating the terms of his supervised release and probation tied to his 2019 racketeering case. Tekashi had sort of a high profiled surrender, which included a live streamed send off with streamer Adin Ross, caps a series of legal missteps that saw his probation violated by drug possession and an assault while out on supervised release. This marks his second return to custody in just over a year and drawing attention to both his turbulent legal journey and uncertain career path upon release.